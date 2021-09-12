Breaking News

No more amnesty for bandits in Zamfara- Matawalle

Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle has stated that his government is no longer interested in engaging in dialogue with bandits because they rejected the olive branch extended to them.

“My administration will no longer grant amnesty to bandits as they have failed to embrace the peace initiative earlier extended to them,” the governor said.

Governor  Matawalle stated that he is currently assisting security forces in flushing out bandits and their accomplices in the state and urged locals to support the effort.

According to the governor, the security forces’ barrage of attacks on bandits prompted them to make a new appeal to the government, requesting dialogue.

He said some of the bandits were running out of Zamfara to neighbouring states due to the new security measures introduced by his government.

The Governor warned politicians against giving any form of support to bandits, stressing that “politicians should fear God and stop buying motorcycles to distribute to people who, in turn, sell to bandits to perpetrate their evil acts.”

He promised his government would prosecute any politician caught in the act.

The state authorities recently said that it has shut off food, petroleum goods, and other basic commodities from the bandits’ numerous camps.

