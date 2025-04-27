Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says that, with the partnership between the Church and the government, there is no limit to what can be achieved for the glory of God and the good of the people.

He said this at the Methodist Church, Magodo during the

9th Annual Synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Ikeja.

Reflecting on the theme tagged, “He Will Rise Again”, the governor, speaking through his special adviser, Very Reverend Bukola Adeleke, added, “no matter the storm, no matter the trial, we will rise again, for our Savior has risen! And as He rises, so does Lagos—bold, resilient, and radiant, a city that mirrors the glory of His resurrection.”

He thanked the Church for its intercessions, wisdom and initiatives, which he says have been a shield and a guide for the government, as well as a fountain of blessing for the people.

The host bishop, Right Revd. Stephen Adegbite, in his address, called for more prayers and support for the country, while commending the Tinubu Administration for its bold and pragmatic reforms.

The Lay President of the Diocese, Chrisbor Abassah-Marcus, also urged the government to urgently come up with a more sustainable plan to further ameliorate the challenges in the country.