Secretary to the Anambra Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, has said the government is firm in its opposition to the use of motorcycles, tricycles, and shuttle buses for commercial transportation in Anambra.

Chukwulobelu said this in a press statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Awka.

He stated that the ban will be in effect for one month, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to him, the temporary prohibition is intended to improve the state’s security and reduce criminal activity, which is frequently carried out on motorbikes and tricycles.

The SSG restated that the earlier ban on the use of commercial motorcycles in greater Onitsha and Awka areas during the day and night remained in force.

Chukwulobelu cautioned that any commercial motorcycle found in these areas will be confiscated and forfeited, and asked operators to follow the rules.

He also said that shuttle buses were banned from using tinted glasses or curtains while plying Anambra roads.

To avoid humiliation, the government had instructed all other vehicles equipped with tinted or plain glasses to constantly wind down while approaching any security checkpoint.

The government had also charged community leaders to take responsibility for the supervision and compliance to the directives.

It also directed youths and stakeholders in communities to take ownership of security in their environments to complement law enforcement agents in order restore law and order in the state