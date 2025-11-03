Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that no injury or fatality was recorded following an accident involving a gas-laden tanker at Chisco Bus Stop, Inward Ikate, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway. According to a preliminary report, emergency alerts were received at 5:58 a.m. o...

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that no injury or fatality was recorded following an accident involving a gas-laden tanker at Chisco Bus Stop, Inward Ikate, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

According to a preliminary report, emergency alerts were received at 5:58 a.m. on Monday, prompting LASEMA to activate its emergency response plan from its Lekki base.

Upon arrival at the scene at 6:17 a.m., responders discovered an 80-ton SINO truck, fully loaded with multiple gas cylinders, had toppled sideways, blocking about 50 percent of the roadway.

Preliminary investigations suggest that reckless driving by the tanker driver caused the vehicle to crash into the road median, leading to the accident.

LASEMA confirmed that risk assessments were immediately conducted to prevent secondary incidents. Road traffic management measures were also implemented to ease congestion along the affected corridor.

Recovery operations are ongoing, with responders working to remove the fallen tanker and restore normal traffic flow.

Responding agencies at the scene included the LASEMA Lekki Base Response Team, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Control and Command (LCC) officials, and the Nigeria Police Force from Maroko Police Station.

Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, emphasised that safety measures remain in place to ensure the smooth completion of recovery efforts.