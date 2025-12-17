Following public outcry against the planned enforcement of the “Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy” in January, the Nigeria Police Force has clarified its position, detailing the necessity of the enforcement and why it intends to proceed. In a Wednesday statement signed by the Forc...

Following public outcry against the planned enforcement of the “Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy” in January, the Nigeria Police Force has clarified its position, detailing the necessity of the enforcement and why it intends to proceed.

In a Wednesday statement signed by the Force spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the force maintained that “there is no final judicial pronouncement declaring the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy unlawful, nor is there any subsisting order permanently restraining the Nigeria Police Force from performing its statutory duties in relation to the regulation of tinted vehicle glasses.”

The statement reads, “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to recent public discussions concerning the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy, with particular reference to the statement issued by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association. While robust civic engagement remains a defining feature of a democratic society, it has become necessary at this time to provide institutional clarity in a manner that reassures the public, affirms respect for the rule of law, and preserves public order.

“The Nigeria Police Force is established under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is statutorily charged with the responsibility of maintaining public safety, preventing crime, and preserving internal security. In the discharge of this mandate, the Force operates strictly within the confines of the law and under the supervision of civil authority.”

According to the statement, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force remains unwavering in its respect for the judiciary, stressing that the Force will comply fully with all valid orders of courts of competent jurisdiction and will not act in any manner that undermines ongoing judicial proceedings.

The statement further reads, “At the same time, it is important to clarify that the existence of pending litigation does not, in itself, extinguish the lawful responsibilities of the Police, except where a court has expressly and finally directed otherwise.

It added, “Accordingly, the policy remains part of the existing regulatory framework for road safety, crime prevention, and national security, subject at all times to the authority and supervisory role of the courts.

“Representations made before the court by counsel to the Nigeria Police Force were made in good faith and accurately reflected the institutional position of the Force. Pending the determination of the court, the Police have exercised restraint in deference to the primacy of the judicial process.

“Such restraint should not, however, be misconstrued as a waiver or abandonment of lawful authority, particularly in matters that directly implicate public safety and the protection of lives and property.”

The Force stated that the administrative communication issued on 15th December 2025 was intended solely to guide internal planning and enhance public understanding, and did not direct immediate enforcement actions, nor did it authorise conduct inconsistent with any subsisting court process.

The Force further explained that the operational decisions relating to the timing and mode of enforcement remain within the lawful discretion of the Nigeria Police Force, exercised in accordance with the Constitution and subject to judicial oversight.

The Force, however, concluded that the regulation of tinted vehicle glasses remains a legitimate security concern. Both globally and within Nigeria, the misuse of heavily tinted vehicles has been associated with serious crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and other threats to public safety.

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, has a duty to address such risks in a manner that is lawful, proportionate, and respectful of citizens’ rights.

“Where enforcement is lawfully undertaken, it will be guided by professionalism, moderation, and strict adherence to human rights standards.

“The Inspector-General of Police reaffirms the commitment of the Force leadership to maintaining a zero-tolerance stance towards extortion, harassment, or abuse of authority by its personnel.

“Any officer found to have engaged in such conduct will be subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with established procedures,” the statement concluded.