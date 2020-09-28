The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has said the command will not compromise in the enforcement of traffic rules which prohibit driving/riding against the traffic, riding motorcycles on restricted routes and illegal use of the BRT lanes across the state.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejob, the CP reaffirmed this on Sunday during an emergency meeting on the enforcement order with the 14 (fourteen) Area Commaders and Heads of Department in the command at the Conference Room, State Headquarters, GRA Ikeja.

The Police boss also ordered the Area Commnders to form Taskforce in their respective commands, which comprises the Police and other security agencies, to enforce the orders and arrest any violators for immediate prosecution.

Similarly, CP Hakeem Odumosu urged Lagosians to obey traffic rules as such will assist tremendously in managing the traffic situation in the state; while he charged all traffic management agencies to the task of due enforcement of the traffic rules (orders) in the state.