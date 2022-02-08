NMDPRA detects Methanol above required specification in petrol

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (The Authority) says it has discovered limited quantity of Premium Motor Spirit commonly known as Petrol, with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification in the supply chain of the product.

In a press Statement made available to newsmen, the authority noted that to ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit

The source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions will be taken by the Authority and the NNPC Ltd.

The NNPC has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of Petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap.

Methanol is a regular additive in Petrol and usually blended in an acceptable quantity.