Nigeria Labour Congress,(NLC) Kaduna State Council, has resolved to down tools for five days as proposed by the National Headquarters, to serve as warning strike, for the sacking of over four thousand workers in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the state Council, Ayuba Suleiman, the decision was resolved in an emergency meeting held with a delegation from the National headquarters of the NLC, in Kaduna.

It says that the total withdrawal of services would commence, Sunday 16th May, 2021 by 12:00am.

It’s lamented that due process was not followed in the recent disengagement of over four thousand workers from the Local Government Service, State, Universal Education Board (SUBEB) and Primary Health Care Agency by Kaduna State Government.