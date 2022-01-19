NLC, CSOs meet in Lagos ahead proposed mass protest across Nigeria

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and civil society organisations convened a closed-door meeting in Lagos ahead of the projected mass protest across Nigeria on January 27th.

President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba was seen addressing leaders of various workers’ unions ahead of the scheduled protest against the Federal Government’s planned removal of fuel subsidy.

The NLC announced about a month ago that it would embark on protest rallies across the country, begining from the 27th of January, to reject the planned increase in the price of premium motor spirit, PMS, popularly known as petrol by the Federal Government.

Recently, the President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, which is a counterpart of NLC, said he is not against removal of fuel subsidy, if it will yield positive results.

A major decision will be made during its National Executive Council meeting.