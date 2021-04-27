The Senator representing Kogi West in the 9th Senate, Smart Adeyemi, said the current security challenges in the country is an indication that the nation’s security architecture has collapsed.

The senator who who spoke on the floor of the red Chamber on Tuesday over the spate of killings, kidnappings and attacks in almost every part of the country, added that the agencies are overwhelmed by the development.

Senator Adeyemi who betrayed his emotions, called on the federal government to jettison ego and seek foreign help in defeating insurgency and other criminalities in the country.

“We cannot continue to deceive ourselves, the security architecture of this country has collapsed. Our security agencies are overwhelmed.

“People are being killed everyday, no one is safe again. It is not a matter of ego. The federal government must forget about its ego and seek foreign assistance, we cannot continue like this”