Nigeria’s Ewharime Onoriode wins WBF Heavyweight bout in America

Nigeria’s Onoriode ‘Godzilla’ Ehwarieme, has recorded another milestone in his professional boxing career in the early hours of Sunday, when he defeated American, Jeff Holcomb, in round one of their scheduled six-round bout in Cleveland, Tennessee.

It was the second fight for the Boxing Federation (WBF) champion since he relocated to the United States of America late last year.

Holcomb gave up the fight after some really hard pinches from the Oghara born Ehwarime in the first round.

Ehwarime who is now managed by a new team in the United States, started his professional career on a sound note on arrival in the U.S., beating America’s Rodolzo Damahi Lewis in a six-round bout in South Carolina.

With the victory On Sunday morning, Ehwarieme, known as ‘Knockout Specialist,’ has extended his KOs to 19 in 21 fights.

Sunday’s six-round bout held at the YCAP Boxing Gymnasium, 1305 Smith DR SW, Cleveland, Tennessee 37311.

Ehwarieme won the heart of Nigerian boxing enthusiasts three years ago through his historic victory over Argentina’s Ariel Baracamonte in a World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental heavyweight title fight in Lagos.

He is looking forward to his title fight in the United States later in the year.