The Economic Community of West African States has been asked to intervene in ending the treatment meted out to Nigerian traders in Ghana.

This is because it violates its protocol on free movement and defeats efforts at integration. Attacks on Nigerian business people in Ghana has over the years become recurrent.

Economic watchers feel though provisions of Ghana’s Invest Promotion Act 2013, limits the engagement of foreigners in businesses, Nigerians should not be considered foreigners based on existing protocols.

They believe Nigeria‘s alignment with the protocols, through allowing free access to its markets by Ghanaians should be reciprocated.

Ghana has argued that closure of Nigeria’s borders is a violation of the free movement protocols, but the experts do not see it this way.

There are increasing concerns about the safety of Nigerian business owners in Ghana and Nigerian government is urged to quickly find means of stopping the menace and so should ECOWAS.