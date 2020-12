Nigerian rapper and music producer, Lotanna Udezue popularly known as Biglo has died after a long battle with Kidney ailment.

His demise was announced on social media by singer Jazzman Olofin on Sunday.

He said Biglo, who was receiving dialysis from a hospital in California, U.S, died on Saturday night.

Biglo shot into limelight in 2004 with the hit ‘Delicious’ which featured 2shotz.