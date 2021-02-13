Boko Haram notorious commanders, Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib, have been killed.

Troops took them out in an operation at Banki Junction road around Pulka axis in Borno State.

Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib belonged to the Shekau faction of Boko Haram, with bases in Sambisa forest and environs.

The duo and several other top terrorists have been on intelligence agencies’ watchlist for months.

New of their killing comes two weeks after same fate befell Ali Bor and Maleum Modu

Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib their bodyguards and other fighters were annihilated in an ambush at a location between Vuria and Guja settlements.

A military intelligence officer disclosed that troops recovered one GPMG, several AK-47 rifles, belt of ammunition containing rounds of 7.62mm, motorcycles and mobile phones.

The officer said psychologically, the death of Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib has inflicted a big blow to the Boko Haram sect

“It has further boosted the overall fighting spirit and morale of troops in the ongoing Operation Tura Takai Bango.

“The team comprises of a compact ambush team from 121 Battalion and elements of 151 Battalion known as the Gaddafi Squad”, he told PRNigeria on Saturday.

Operation Tura Takai Bango, the military’s first major offensive in 2021, seeks to degrade the activities of terrorists in the North-East.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 7 Division, Maj. Gen. Abdul Khalifa, has hailed Army Commanders in the Theatre on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Khalifa charged them to intensify their aggressive clearance operation, so as to clear Sambisa forest and other targets of remnants of terrorists and their collaborators.