Nigerian man, his accomplice arrested for defrauding woman of Rs 13.31 LKH ( N7.3m) in India

A Nigerian national identified as Odoeke Francis Ifeanyi, and Satvinder Singh, an Indian have been arrested by the cybercrime investigation cell of the Chandigarh police for duping a woman of Rs 13.31 lakh (N7.3m) on the pretext of sending her gifts from England.

Mr. Odoeke, 37, who lives in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar neighborhood, allegedly pretended to be Richard from the United Kingdom and contacted the victim, a resident of Sector 21, on Instagram last year, 2021

In her complaint, the victim alleged that during the chat, the suspect mentioned that his birthday was approaching and that his family gives gifts to all of his acquaintances as a good gesture.

The suspect then sent the victim a message saying that because Diwali was approaching, he had sent her £10,000 in cash and presents.

She received a call from a person posing as a courier business executive a few days later, informing her that Richard had delivered her a package.

To receive the parcel, the person demanded a deposit of Rs40,000. Despite depositing the funds in the specified bank account, she did not receive the package.

She called the number she had received a call from to inquire about her delivery, and the imposter informed her that there were several pricey gifts in the parcel, necessitating customs clearance, police clearance, and other permissions.

The woman contacted the suspect, who posed as Richard on a WhatsApp number. He replied that there were expensive gifts, including gold sets, in the parcel.

He sent the victim photographs of gold sets and demanded that she wire Rs13.31 lakh to the specified bank account.

The victim later found that she had been duped following which she approached the police. A case of cheating was registered at the Sector 19 police station in December.

Police apprehended the alleged cyber fraudsters and recovered their mobile phones, laptops, and debit cards during the investigation.

Ifeanyi was sentenced to four days in police prison by a local court, while Satvinder was remanded in judicial custody.

The police in a statement said they were gathering information about other persons that might be involved in the cheating racket.