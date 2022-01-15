Nigeria Youth Are Key To Achieving National Development-Gov. Bagudu

Kebbi state governor, and Chairman, Progressives Governors’ forum, Atiku Bagudu said youth must be accorded place of priority if Nigeria want to achieve it’s desired goals of growth and development,

The governor made this remark when the National Youths Leader, of the All Progressives Congress APC Ismail Ahmed and his North West counterpart, Sadiq Saadu Fakai hosted the governor during an event to celebrate Youth and Women inclusiveness in hovernance

The governor said, President Muhammadu Buhari recognised this and has been according the youth top priorities in the execution of his policies, programmes through appointments in key areas.

According to him, the youth governance should be supported through effective mentoring and confidence building and directed to be good risk takers towards achieving success in government business.

Governor Atiku Bagudu also acknowledged the contributions of youths to his administration, public service, as well as the other sector in the state.

He said the contributions of the courageous, talented, brilliant and bold youth of the state is invaluable in helping the state of achieving it’s goals in several aspect.

Earlier, the National Youth Leader of the APC Ismail Ahmed salute the support of Kebbi state governor to President Muhammadu Buhari in achieving the policy direction of the his administration food sufficiency and food security goal

He said governor carry the youth along in executing his responsibility as the Chairman Presidential Taskforce on Rice and Wheat Production in Nigeria and the Vice Chairman, National Food Security Council.

He said the governor has demonstrated credible leadership, just as he has made tremendous contributions to ensure the even development of the state and Nigeria, in general.