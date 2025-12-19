Nigeria and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in the health sector and strengthen health security and resilience across the country....

The agreement was signed in Abuja on Friday by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, and the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Richard Mills.

Prof. Pate said the MoU provides a five-year technical framework to guide United States grant support to Nigeria’s health sector, while supporting the country’s transition towards increased domestic financing and reduced reliance on external aid.

He explained that the agreement would strengthen disease surveillance, outbreak preparedness and response, public health security, and service delivery nationwide, in line with Nigeria’s national health priorities and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

According to the minister, the partnership also promotes transparency, information sharing and long-term sustainability within the health system.

Pate expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his leadership and commitment to health sector reforms, including increased domestic funding, and thanked the US Government for its support in strengthening bilateral health cooperation.

The MoU signing was witnessed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, representatives of the Ministries of Budget and Economic Planning, Foreign Affairs and Health, the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum representing state governments, as well as officials from primary healthcare agencies, health insurance bodies and other key stakeholders.