President Muhammadu Buhari has signed bilateral air service agreements with the United States of America, India, Morocco, and Rwanda.

This was announced by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday.

Copies of the agreements uploaded by the minister on twitter showed that Buhari signed the instruments of ratification on September 30.

“I am glad to announce that Mr. President, on behalf of Nigeria, has signed the instruments of ratification of the bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and USA, India, Morocco as well as Rwanda,” the minister tweeted.

The Federal Executive Council had on July 29 ratified the air transport agreement between Nigeria and the United States at its virtual meeting.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that with the ratification, Nigeria will take advantage of the agreement to strengthen economic, social and cultural ties with the US.

The Bilateral Air Service Agreements between Nigeria and other countries around the world had risen to 92 as of October 19, 2019.

A BASA is an air transport agreement between two countries and it liberalises commercial civil aviation services between the concerned nations by allowing designated airlines to operate commercial flights, covering transportation of passengers and cargoes.