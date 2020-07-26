The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported four hundred and thirty-eight new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the country’s total number of cases to thirty-nine thousand nine hundred and seventy-seven.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with a hundred and twenty-three followed by Kaduna with fifty cases.

Other states with high figures are Rivers with 40, Edo with 37 cases, Adamawa 25, and Oyo 20 cases.

Sokoto and Niger recorded the lowest number of new infections

So far, sixteen thousand nine hundred and forty-eight have recovered and eight hundred and fifty-six people have died from COVID-19 related complications.