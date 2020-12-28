Nigeria on Sunday, recorded fresh Eight hundred and thirty-eight cases of Coronavirus in fifteen states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC disclosed this on its twitter page.

Breakdown of the new cases is as follows: FCT-297 Lagos-253 Plateau-82 Kaduna-57 Katsina-32 Nasarawa-31 Kano-25 Gombe-24 Oyo-8 Rivers-8 Zamfara-7 Ogun-4 Bauchi-4 Edo-4 Anambra-1 and Sokoto-1

NCDC added that total confirmed cases now stand at 84,414 while 71,034 have been discharged.

But regrettably, 1,254 deaths have been recorded.