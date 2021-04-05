The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria has risen to 163,195 after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 82 new cases on Sunday night.

The centre disclosed this via its micro site, twitter on Sunday night.

Breakdown of the new infections shows that Lagos recorded 33 new cases, Yobe-15, Abia-11, Rivers-10 and Imo recorded 5.

Others include Akwa Ibom-4, Katsina-2, and Osun-2.

Out of the 163,195 confirmed cases, a total of 151,998 patients have been discharged while 2,058 deaths have so far been recorded.