Nigeria now has 18,480 confirmed cases of Coronavirus pandemic.

This is after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the country on Thursday.

It also said that no fewer than 475 patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in the country.

Data obtained from The NCDC twitter account shows that Lagos leads with 280 new cases, Oyo-103, Ebonyi-72, FCT-60, Imo-46, Edo-34, Delta-33, Rivers-25 and Kaduna-23.

Others are Ondo-16, Katsina-12, Kano-10, Bauchi-8, Borno-7, Kwara-5, Gombe-4, Sokoto-2, Enugu-2, Yobe-1 Osun-1, and Nasarawa-1

A total of 6,307 patients have been successfully managed and discharged from the treatment and Isolation centres across the country.