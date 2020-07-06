The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 575 new cases of Coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 29,286.

Of all the new cases, Lagos takes the lead with 123, FCT-100, Delta-58, Edo-52, Ogun-42, Katsina-24, and Bayelsa-23.

Others are Rivers-22, Borno-19, Plateau-18, Ondo-18, Oyo-17, Kwara-15, Osun-13, Enugu-9, Nasarawa-7, Abia-6, Cross River-, Kaduna-3 and Ekiti-1.

A total of 11,828 patients have been treated and discharged isolation centres across the country.

Sadly, 654 coronavirus related deaths have been recorded.