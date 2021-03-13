Nigeria’s coronavirus cases have risen to one hundred and sixty thousand, three hundred and twenty-two after it recorded additional three hundred and thirty-nine cases on Friday.

The country’s Centre for Disease Control announced this on its micro site on Friday night.

According to the centre, breakdown of the new cases shows that Lagos led with 101 cases, followed by Anambra which has 96 cases, Edo-50, Abia-29, Imo-28, Ogun-19, Akwa Ibom-16, Kaduna-13 and FCT-7.

Others are Bayelsa-6, Kano-6, Oyo-6, Delta-5, Rivers-5, Nasarawa-4, Ebonyi-3, Osun-3 and Gombe-2.

So far, a total of 144,059 patients have been treated and discharged nationwide while 2,009 deaths have been recorded from COVID-19 related complications.