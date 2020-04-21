The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed one hundred and seventeen new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

59 of the cases are in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Bauchi.

As at 11:25 pm 21st April, there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria, 197 persons have been discharged and 25 deaths recorded.

breakdown of cases by states: Lagos-430, FCT-118, Kano-73, Osun-20, Ogun-20, Oyo-16, Katsina-16, Edo-15, Kwara-9, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Gombe-5, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-,3 Rivers-3 Jigawa-2 Enugu-2 Niger-2 Abia-2 Benue-1 Anambra-1 Sokoto-1