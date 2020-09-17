The former National chairman of the All Nigeria People’s Party and the father of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alani Bankole has described present day Nigeria as a malady, noting that the structure of the country is faulty and requires restructuring to allow palliamentary system of Goverment.

He made this known while speaking with Journalists in Abeokuta.

Former National chairman of the All Nigeria People's Party and father of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alani Bankole describes present day Nigeria as a malady, noting that the structure of the country is faulty and requires restructuring.

He urged people not to blame President Muhammadu Buhari for the country’s problem, adding that even if Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammed came to administer the country, the country will still fail.

He affirms that the country needs overhaul and the Constitution of the country needs to be changed.