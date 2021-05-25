Nigeria has called for the unconditional release of Mali’s interim President and Head of transitional government, President Bah Ndaw and Mali’s Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane

In same Vein, a joint statement by the UN, AU and ECOWAS has described as reckless, the detention of the President and Prime Minister of Mali

Nine months after a Coup in Mali which was condemned by Presidents and leaders of organizations around the world, Soldiers in Mali have once again detained the President and Prime Minister

President Bah Ndaw, a retired military man was inaugurated in September 2020 to lead a political transition to civilian government

On Monday, he was detained by the military, for reasons that are not clear, but which the UN and AU, in a press statement, have suggested is a second military take over

The Statement signed by the UN, AU ECOWAS and another statement issued by the Nigerian Government through the ministry of foreign affairs, reject in advance, any act of coercion, including a forced resignation

They say such acts could deepen political chaos, derail the peace building efforts and timetable for the return of democratic governance in Mali

According to reports, the President and Prime Minister are held at the military base in Kati, outside Bamako

ECOWAS is billed to visit Bamako on Tuesday on a fact finding mission and in a bid to resolve the political fracas

The political turmoil has set Mali back and further impacts on the insecurity currently affecting the region