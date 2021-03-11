Nigeria did not receive the batch of AstraZeneca vaccines reported to be causing blood clots in some European countries.

This is according to National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

There are reports that Denmark, Iceland and Norway are among the European countries that have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine after “severe cases of blood clots” were reported in people who had been vaccinated.

Similarly, Director-General of the National Drug Food Administration and Control, Professor Adeyeye, said the side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine are expected. She disclosed this shortly after taking a jab of the vaccine.

But reacting to the development on Thursday, the NPHCDA said the specific batch in question, ABV5300, is not in circulation in the country.

“We are aware of precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding one specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely ABV5300,” the agency said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“We understand that investigations are being conducted to determine if the batch is in any way linked to an observed side effect.

“While we await the outcome of the investigations, it is important to clearly state that Nigeria did not receive any doses from the batch of vaccines which is at issue.

“Vaccinations in Nigeria started earlier this month and we have not observed any similar adverse reactions. All side effects reported by those who have been administered the vaccine have been mild.

“We are satisfied that the clinical evidence indicates the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be safe and effective.

“Our assessment is in line with countries such as Spain and the UK who have indicated that they will continue to administer the vaccine because it remains an important tool to protect against COVID-19.

“The safety of vaccines delivered to Nigeria is paramount to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. For this reason, it has enhanced multi-sectoral collaboration among stakeholders and technical entities such as the FMOH, NPHCDA, NAFDAC, WHO and UNICEF whose cooperation ensures the highest global standards are met for vaccines delivered to Nigeria before they are distributed to Nigerians. Clear, rigorous protocols are being followed to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

“We are continuing to monitor the developments regarding ABV5300 batch and will share further information as it becomes available.”