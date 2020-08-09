COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rose by 453 on Saturday, pushing the country’s total confirmed cases to 46,140. Six more deaths were recorded for the day, taking the death toll from 936 to 942.

The new cases spread across 19 states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control shows that the FCT has more of the new cases with 75, followed by the country’s pandemic epicenter, Lagos with 71 cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread in the country despite efforts to stop its spread with the death toll also edging up.