The federal government has reiterated its commitment to tackling Organised Immigration Crime.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said this while addressing journalist during the ongoing Border Security Summit in Lancaster House, London, United Kingdom hosted by the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

He highlighted the need to strengthen information and data sharing between international countries for effective border control.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo explains that there is need for collaboration of countries within the Sahel and West African sub region for better international partnerships and information dissemination.

According to him, Organised Immigration Crime is not an isolated problem unique to a particular country, emphasising that, it is a shared problem, therefore, shared solutions must be proffered.

The minister in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde however acknowledged that border crime is of great concern to the federal government, hence the implementation of strategies towards combating such crimes.