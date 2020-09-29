The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1 as public holiday to mark the Nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister congratulated all Nigerians on the Celebration of the Country’s Diamond Jubilee and assured of Government’s commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

Mr Aregbesola added that the celebration will be low key due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act cautiously.

He also called on all Nigerians to join hands together with the present Administration to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens.