The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization says Nigeria is among the countries to be most hit by food crisis across the globe in the face of the coronavirus pandemic which had worsened the already bad situation.

According to FAO Director-Genaral, QU Dongyu countries like Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen are at risk of a looming famine.

The director general appealed for an urgent and united humanitarian response to save lives and livelihoods.

According to Mr Dongyu situations such as conflict and economic instability caused by COVID 19 has led to serious hunger and acute food insecurity across the globe driving people to extreme poverty.

He further said the food crisis in Nigeria is made worse by the longstanding religious and ethnic conflicts which has greatly affected farmers working on their farmlands.