Niger troops rescue nine Nigerian soldiers who escaped terrorists attack in Sokoto

Nine Nigerian soldiers were rescued by Niger Republic troops after escaping a terrorist attack in the Gatawa Woodland in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria.

According to sources, the attack was led by Kachalla Turji, a notorious terror kingpin, on a military base in Gatawa where Nigerian security forces, including soldiers from the Nigerian army, Police Mobile Forces operatives, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, were stationed.

Reports say, the kingpin relocated his camp from Fakai in Zamfara State to East of Isa, Tozai in Sokoto State due to incessant airstrikes by Nigerian Air Force.

