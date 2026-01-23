The Niger State Government has opened discussions with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy on a proposed partnership to upgrade the historic Bida Bariki Festival into a national cultural event with international visibility. The proposal was presented on Tuesday in Abuj...

The Niger State Government has opened discussions with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy on a proposed partnership to upgrade the historic Bida Bariki Festival into a national cultural event with international visibility.

The proposal was presented on Tuesday in Abuja by Saidu Musa Abdullahi, a member of the House of Representatives for Bida/Katcha/Gbako federal constituency, during a meeting with the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

Abdullahi, who also serves on the House Committee on Culture and Tourism, described Bida as the cultural hub of the Nupe people and said its heritage deserved wider recognition.

“We are proposing a collaboration to showcase the Nupe culture through the Bariki Festival, aiming to make it an international event. The festival dates back to the colonial era and has continued to this day. We want to modernise it, boost economic benefits, create jobs, and attract tourism to our region,” he said.

He added that Niger State was also seeking partnership with the ministry to develop tourism infrastructure around Gurara Falls, including hotels, a water park and a creative hub, with the involvement of host communities.

Responding, in a statement by the SA Media and Publicity, Office of the Minister, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the Minister said the ministry was already working to attract investment and promote Nigeria’s cultural and tourism assets, both locally and internationally.

She said recent presentations of tourism projects in Dubai were part of efforts to draw foreign investors and position Nigeria as a major cultural tourism destination.

“The Ministry is focused on partnering with state governments to develop cultural and tourism assets across Nigeria. We have already signed MOUs with several key states. This collaboration is part of the broader ‘Renewed Hope Cultural Renaissance’ initiative, which aims to enhance and promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage and tourism potential,” Musawa said.

She added that the ministry was ready to move quickly on partnerships with states that have strong tourism prospects.

“Our goal is to create a sustainable framework for cultural preservation, economic growth, job creation, and to position Nigeria as a global cultural tourism destination,” she said.

The Bida Bariki Festival, which dates back to the pre-independence era, is one of the major cultural celebrations of the Nupe people. It features horse-riding displays, acrobatic performances, traditional music and dance, as well as exhibitions of local crafts such as glass beads and grasswork.

The festival attracts thousands of visitors each year and provides economic benefits to the local community through tourism, hospitality and cultural exchange.

Abdullahi was accompanied to the meeting by the general manager of the Niger State Tourism Corporation.