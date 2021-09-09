Breaking News

Niger Govt mourns Emir of Kontagora Saidu Namaska, describes him as a man of peace

Leave a comment
Niger Govt mourns Emir of Kontagora Saidu Namaska, describes him as a man of peace

The Niger state government has expressed sadness over the death of Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, state governor Abubakar Sani Bello eulogized the traditional ruler, describing him as a man of peace who secured peace and tranquility in his emirate throughout his reign.

The late monarch was turbaned as Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, Emir of Kontagora and designated as the 6th Emir in 1974.

Sarkin Sudan Kontagora was the longest-surviving traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria till his death in the early hours of this morning in Abuja.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

JUST IN: Four killed, others trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Delta

TVCN
Jul 20, 2019

A three-storey building under construction in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State…

Brunei backtracks on capital punishment for gays

TVCN
May 6, 2019

In an apparent bid to temper international condemnation following its roll out of strict new Islamic…

Nigerian Troops clear Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists from Kukawa-Monguno road axis, lose 4 soldiers

TVCN
Mar 15, 2021

Elements of Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) counterparts…

We will protect our Schools – President Buhari

TVCN
Jan 1, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in his new year message says the abduction of students in the country…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Governor Bello meets with Parents of victims of Tegina abduction

21 Jun 2021 10.25 am

Governor Abuubakar Sani Bello of Niger state…

Continue reading

Lagos: Residents of Satelite Town protest arrest of Monarch, Son by FSARS

10 Aug 2020 12.39 pm

Continue reading

We are committed to the safe rescue of victims of Kagara abduction, Others – Police

18 Feb 2021 4.25 pm

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed…

Continue reading