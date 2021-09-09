Niger Govt mourns Emir of Kontagora Saidu Namaska, describes him as a man of peace

The Niger state government has expressed sadness over the death of Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, state governor Abubakar Sani Bello eulogized the traditional ruler, describing him as a man of peace who secured peace and tranquility in his emirate throughout his reign.

The late monarch was turbaned as Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, Emir of Kontagora and designated as the 6th Emir in 1974.

Sarkin Sudan Kontagora was the longest-surviving traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria till his death in the early hours of this morning in Abuja.