Parents of the abducted Government Science College students are patiently waiting to see their children who were released this morning from their abductors.

They were denied access to the state-owned NSDC Suites where the abductees are currently receiving medical treatment.

Journalists were also disappointed as they were not granted access to the hotel.

The victims would be received officially by the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello at 3pm in the Government House.

UPDATE: They were denied access to the state-owned NSDC Suites where the abductees are currently receiving medical treatment. Advertisement Journalists were also disappointed as they were not granted access to the hotel. https://t.co/gyxCzHNzxa pic.twitter.com/coz76MZnYc — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 27, 2021

One of the victims, a woman was seen rushed in an ambulance to the Minna General Hospital, who it was gathered her legs were swollen due to long hours of walk in the bush.

An emotional parent, John Paiko a father of three from Munya LG, said he got a call that his son, Emmanuel was among those released, so he came to Minna.

Advertisement

He stated his son will continue with his education, saying he is the only child among his children that is going to school.