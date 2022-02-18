Niger accepts French, Other Special Forces for Border Security

President Mohamed Bazoum says Niger has accepted that French and European special forces will be deployed into its territory from Mali to boost security near the border with its neighbouring country.

Bazoum’s comments came a day after France and European allies announced they would begin withdrawing troops from Mali fighting armed groups operating in the western portion of Africa’s Sahel region.

“Our goal is for our border with Mali to be secure,” Bazoum said on Twitter, adding that he expected threats from the armed groups to rise in the area following the departure of the forces.

“This area will be even more infested and the terrorist groups will strengthen. We know that they are destined to extend their influence,” Bazoum said, adding the deployed forces would be able to respond to threats from armed groups in the area.

Niger map showing Tillaberi, Mali and Burkina Faso

Some 2,400 French troops that were part of the forces deployed in Mali to combat groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS), and about 900 special forces in the French-led Takuba task force, are expected to leave Mali in coming months.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have struggled to contain armed groups that have killed hundreds, displaced millions and made swathes of territory in the tri-border West African Sahel area ungovernable.

Maïkol Zodi, a leader of a movement that has been leading protests against foreign troops in Niger, said on Thursday that their presence was illegal.

“It is unacceptable and intolerable to accept this redeployment on our territory. If they do, we will treat them as an occupying force,” Zodi said.