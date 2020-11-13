Educationists in Ogun State want Government at all levels to support education with greater funding to education in order to meet the demands of the sector.

They made this known during a programme organised by Scholarship Aid Initiative to talk on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on education, digital learning, advantages and limitations.

TVC News Ogun State Correspondent, Kazeem Olowe reports that the spread of the coronavirus around the globe from Wuhan in China seems to have exposed the huge gap in the Nigerian educational system and the need for government to have improved investment.

The shutting down of schools and lack of adequate technology to cater for millions of students in the country and teachers to have required skills and facilities to deliver lessons to their students have further exposed the need to rejuvenate the sector.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the African Regional President of Scholarship Aids Initiative says the Government must increase its allocation for education.

They noted that without proper funding, the youth would be affected and compound the pre-existing education inequalities in the country with vulnerable and disadvantaged children at the receiving end.

They also advised teachers to update their skills in order to move along with the trend.

Parents were also advised to guide their children while choosing career paths in order to help the country reduce the number of unemployed graduates in the country.