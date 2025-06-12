The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Nigerians on this year’s Democracy Day, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive governance, sustained progress, and deeper democratic engagement.

In a statement issued Thursday to mark June 12, the NGF described the date as a “watershed” in the nation’s democratic journey and called on all Nigerians to remain united in strengthening the country’s institutions.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, I congratulate all Nigerians on the commemoration of Democracy Day,” said NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He added, “June 12 is a watershed in our national history. We therefore join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and other stakeholders to honour our heroes and heroines who played significant roles in the struggle for democratic rule.”

Governor AbdulRazaq noted that Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance have brought appreciable progress across various sectors, even as challenges remain.

“Like every other human community, our nation has its challenges and aspirations. Together, we can leverage constructive dialogue and all other democratic mechanisms to engage one another for better outcomes,” he stated.

The NGF emphasized that the Forum remains committed to working closely with the Federal Government, civil society organizations, and other development partners to widen the democratic space and ensure peace and inclusive prosperity for all Nigerians.

“As leaders of our people, we commit ourselves to working with all stakeholders to make our country more fertile for sustainable peace and inclusive prosperity,” the statement concluded.

The Forum ended with a unifying message to citizens: “Happy Democracy Day!”