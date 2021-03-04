The Nigeria Football Federation has officially confirmed the dates and kickoff times for the Super Eagles final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nigeria’s match day five fixture against the Squirrels of Benin Republic will hold in Porto-Novo on Saturday, the 27th of March.

The final fixture against the Crocodiles of Lesotho will be played three days later in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos. The Teslim Balogun stadium will host the game from 7pm local time.

Nigeria need a single point to guarantee a Nations cup ticket and winning both games will cement top spot for the Eagles. The Eagles currently top the group with 8 points, one point above Benin Republic in second place.