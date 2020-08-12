As the world hit the grim milestone of recording over 20 million cases of coronavirus, New Zealand as reinstated COVID-19 restrictions.

This is because the country recorded its first locally transmitted case in 102 days.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Tuesday night and announced that Auckland, the country’s most populous city will temporarily see level three restrictions introduced for three days starting from midday on Wednesday.

All four of the cases were found within one household in South Auckland according to New Zealand’s Director-General of Health. He added that none of the new cases had recently traveled outside of New Zealand.

The new restrictions mean that businesses including restaurants, bars, and non-essential shops will have to close.