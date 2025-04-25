The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has hit a major milestone, recording over 500,000 student loan applications within just 11 months of launching its operations.

This was revealed by NELFUND’s Director, Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi on Friday.

She said this achievement reflects the growing demand for accessible education financing in Nigeria and demonstrates strong public confidence in NELFUND’s mission to make tertiary education more attainable for all.

“This milestone represents more than numbers—it reflects real hope for Nigerian families.

“It shows that students across the country are eager for opportunities, and NELFUND is proud to be playing a central role in making those dreams possible.”

Students nationwide have actively applied for both institutional and upkeep loans through the platform, underscoring the urgency and relevance of the Fund’s services.

NELFUND says it remains fully committed to a process that is transparent, accessible, and efficient, and urged all partners and stakeholders to continue supporting the vision of equitable education for every Nigerian student.