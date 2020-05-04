The Northeast Development Commission has donated food items and medical equipment to Gombe state.

Two ambulances, Two ventilators, thousands of surgical and ordinary face masks are some of the distributed items.

The items are to be distributed to the poor and physically challenged while the medical equipment is primarily to be used in caring for coronavirus patients.



The deputy governor, Manassah Jatau who received the support on behalf of the government was full of gratitude, promising that it would get to those who need them the most.

The emir of Gombe led the committee responsible for the distribution of the items.

The government assured that before the end of this week, the palliatives would start to get to the people.