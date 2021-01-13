The National Examinations Council has released the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination results.

This was disclosed by the Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, while speaking at the NECO headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

The registrar said four schools in Adamawa State, two in Kaduna State, two in Kastina State, two in Niger State, one in Taraba State and one in the FCT were derecognised by the Council for engaging in mass cheating.

He said the Council also blacklisted 24 supervisors who engaged in aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboards and poor supervision.