The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has unfolded plans to complete four Nigerian National Integrated Power Project (NIPPs) with 2000MegaWatts combined capacity.

The power plant projects located in Alaoji, Egbema, Omoku and Gbarain were originally awarded to Rockson Engineering Company Limited but stalled, leading to there cancellation by NDPHC.

Speaking shortly after inspection visits to the project sites, the new Executive Director, Generation, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Kassim Abdullahi, said the company is in talks with the new Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors to ensure speedy completion of the plants and make them available to the National Grid.

While some parts of the 1,074MW Alaoji plant in Abia State have been completed and operational, a lot of work still needs to be carried out for its completion.

The new Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mrs Nkechi Mba, who was part of the team that inspected Alaoji, said the company was looking for new markets to sell its power.

Mrs Mba explained that the new management team of the company is determined to ensure that the company, which is the largest power company in the country, delivers on its mandate.