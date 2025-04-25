The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have set up teams on both sides to strengthen collaboration on the fight against the interconnected menace of human and drug trafficking as well as substance abuse.

This was the highpoint of discussions between the NDLEA CEO, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) and the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Lami during a courtesy visit to the Agency’s Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Marwa congratulated Adamu Bello on her well-deserved appointment to lead an agency like NAPTIP and commended her for hitting the ground running.

He assured her of NDLEA’s preparedness to deepen collaboration with NAPTIP while he named a three-member liaison team that will work with the team from NAPTIP on agreed areas of partnership.