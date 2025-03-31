The National Directorate of Employment is taking steps in reducing unemployment by empowering more than 5,000 beneficiaries with loans and starter packs across the country.

Speaking at the Resettlement Launch under the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative in Delta State, the Director-General of the NDE, Silas Agara, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to job creation

In Asaba, the atmosphere was charged with excitement as beneficiaries gathered for the NDE resettlement initiative.

Addressing the participants, NDE Director-General Silas Agara emphasised that the initiative was designed to provide employment opportunities, support small-scale businesses, boost agricultural productivity, and enhance rural infrastructure—all aimed at fostering economic growth and community development.

The Delta State NDE Coordinator, reiterated that beyond offering employment, the initiative is a strategic move to curb unemployment and create sustainable livelihoods.

For the Delta State Ministry of Youth Development, this initiative is more than just a financial boost—it’s a call to action.

The Permanent Secretary, alongside other dignitaries, urged the beneficiaries to make the most of their starter packs, emphasizing that proper utilisation could lead to self-sufficiency and community impact.

Beneficiaries, visibly elated, pledged to put their newly acquired skills to good use, not just for themselves but also by training others in their communities.

A key highlight of the event was a health and safety session, followed by an inspection of the starter packs and the official presentation to beneficiaries.