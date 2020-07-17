The Commissioner Of Police in Rivers State, Joseph Mukan has asked Governor Nyesom Wike to turn in a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joi Nunieh after a failed attempt to take her into custody from her residence in Port Harcourt.

Joseph Mukan said the team of Policemen belong to the Monitoring Team of the Inspector General of Police with authorisation to carry out the action.



Governor Wike had intervened, as policemen tried to gain access to the home of Joi Nunieh, alleging that the officers planned to arrest her without legitimate authorisation.

The Commissioner Of Police however insists that the officers were there to invite Joi Nunieh based on a petition written against her.