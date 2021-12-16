NDA enrolls 453 officer cadets, reviews curriculum to address security concerns

The Nigerian Defence Academy has begun the use of a reviewed curriculum for incoming cadets of 73 regular course.

The aim is to equipping them with the requisite skill to effectively tackle emerging security threats.

Commandant of the Military training institution in Kaduna state, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, revealed this at the oat taking ceremony of 453 officer cadets, newly enrolled into the NDA for a five year academic and military training course.

Owing to rising insecurity in the Nation, the Commandant noted that the academic scope of the cadets have also been expanded to accommodate courses pertinent to the development of the Nation’s Armed Forces in these trying times.

This will help instil improved military skills and group cohesion in cadets going forward.

The Officials of the NDA tasked parents of the cadets to desist from interfering in their administration while under training in the NDA as they now belong to the Federal government.