Team Sokoto have qualified for the semi final in all categories at the National Under 12/15 Handball Championship ongoing in Sokoto.

In matches decided at the Gingiya Memorial Sports Complex, Sokoto won two matches in the Under 15 Girls category.

They defeated Plateau 21-2 and also defeated Kebbi 24-12.

In other results of the category, FCT defeated Kebbi 25-17 while Kaduna defeated Gboko 12-9.

Abia defeated Suleja 17-7.

In Under 15 Boys Category, Adamawa defeated Suleja Shooters 26-15 while Kaduna defeated Katsina 22-11

Under 12 Boys Category, Kaduna defeated Zamfara 19-11 while Sokoto defeated Gboko 19-13

Other results of the match day five of the Championship are we follows.